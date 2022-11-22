Around the NFL

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'

Published: Nov 22, 2022 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night.

The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points.

"We've got to flush it," coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game. "We've got a short week with the Chargers coming in. So that's what we talked about. We know we've got to play a lot better. Gotta improve in a short time. A lot of mental preparation going into Sunday's game before a bye. So we've got to find a way to get it corrected."

Kingsbury has wanted to flush most weeks. The toilet must still be clogged.

Arizona was outclassed, out-coached, and out-conditioned in the 7,200-foot elevation at Estadio Azteca.

Colt McCoy made his second consecutive start for an injured Kyler Murray, completing 24-of-34 passes for 218 yards and an interception. The veteran got the ball out on time early, but as the night wore on, the Niners adjusted and Arizona, as we've seen throughout Kingsbury's tenure, did not.

"I didn't think that the Niners confused me one time tonight," McCoy said. "I knew what they were doing. They showed me a lot of different looks. And so that's a bummer. Feel pretty good about it, but we just didn't make enough plays."

Greg Dortch (9/103) and DeAndre Hopkins (9/91) were the only offensive players to do much of anything. The Cards' defense got run over every which way, including allowing George Kittle to skate in for a late TD undisturbed.

Monday night's loss was the latest in a dismal season in the desert. The team's four victories have come against the 3-win Raiders, 3-win Panthers, 4-win Saints and 3-win Rams.

The defeat drops Arizona to 5-12 in their past 17 games, including playoffs, after last year's hot start.

Reminder: Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim, and Murray all received extensions in the offseason, tying them to the club at least through 2027. Perhaps ownership would like to flush those deals.

Related Content

news

Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reflects on his short-lived tenure in Carolina and how Steve Wilks has handled his duties in the interim.

news

Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson recounts Minnesota's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but is not looking past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game versus the Patriots.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'

The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo throws four touchdowns in 49ers' blowout win: 'Today was probably our best full game we put together'

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed four touchdown passes as the Niners drubbed the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday night in Mexico City.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Jimmy Garoppolo had four touchdowns to key the 49ers' lopsided win over the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with left shoulder dislocation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh not committed to QB Zach Wilson as Week 12 starter: 'Not until I'm done evaluating everything'

Following a woeful loss where the Jets scored a season-low three points, coach Robert Saleh would not commit to QB Zach Wilson being the starter in Week 12 until he evaluates the tape.

news

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

news

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, one day after Denver's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Gordon, 29, had been with the club since the 2020 season.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears, placed on IR

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Bears following an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team later placed the tight end on IR.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE