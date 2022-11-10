Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

Wednesday marked the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, but the tension in Glendale has been growing for weeks.

Nowhere was it more clear in the season premiere than during safety Budda Baker's impassioned locker room speech following a 20-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, a loss that would begin a stretch of four defeats in five games and drop Arizona to its current record of 3-6.

"We need to step the (expletive) up," Baker told his teammates, who were huddled on a knee around him. "All of us. All of us! Step the (expletive) up! Work harder! (Expletive) recover. Watch more film. I'm tired of losing! It (expletive) hurts my heart. I'm tired of losing at home! We need to get this together. Come on! Let's go, man! I love ya'll boys, man, let's go, man. Come on, I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it! I'm (expletive) tired. Let's go."

Baker then kneeled with the rest of the team and led a group prayer.

The quote in written form does not do the two-time All-Pro's message justice. The locker room was dead silent, locked in on the defensive leader as raw emotion spilled over in his voice.

The subsequent results did not go in Arizona's favor, however, and the team now desperately needs that type of fire if it hopes to flip its season around and return to the playoffs. It will unfortunately be up to the rest of the 53 to put Baker's words into action for him in the coming games.