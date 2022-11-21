Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jet rookie receiver Garrett Wilson vented following Sunday's pathetic offensive performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during which the club put up a measly 103 total yards.

"This s--- is sorry," Wilson said. "We're out here looking sorry -- and we know that we're not sorry. That's why it really hurts. We know that we're better than that. That's why it hurts."

Wilson wasn't the only one who used a poop-related comment to describe the Jets' offense.

"It was dogs---," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of the second-half performance.

Wilson's comments stand in stark contrast to quarterback Zach Wilson, who was asked at the podium following Sunday's putrid output if his play let the defense down, which allowed just three points.

"No," the QB responded. "No."

OK. Cool.

A Tale of Two Wilsons, indeed.

"It starts in practice," Garrett Wilson said. "It's got to be better, the things we see and don't call out. It has to start getting called out. This is unacceptable. No one wants to feel like this, but that's not enough. You've got to do something about it. Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility, people in the facility to get on their details."

The wideout declined to mention who he was referring to, saying, "All of us."

Zach Wilson offered up the worst game of the season, completing 9 of 22 passes for a paltry 77 yards, 3.5 yards per attempt, and was sacked four times. He didn't throw an interception but got lucky on several passes that could have been picked. His pocket presence looked like a scared kitten at times. The QB missed a ridiculous amount of throws, air-mailing layups to the flat, and skipping others in the dirt downfield. For portions of the game, it seemed like he barely knew what play he called. Either that or his rapport with receivers is so bad throws weren't close.

The Jets' second-half offense was so atrocious it went three-and-out on its first five possessions. On seven second-half drives, Gang Green netted 2 yards. Total. Two yards.

Players fall down and get two yards.