Around the NFL

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite an epic snowstorm that battered Western New York, the Buffalo Bills made it to Detroit and, after a slow start, rallied for a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Sean McDermott said the victory was for everyone still digging out back home.

"Everyone back in Buffalo who helped us get here, how much we appreciate them and thankful for them," McDermott said. "And everyone back in Buffalo who's currently digging out, again, we're thinking of you guys and that was for you."

With up to six feet of snow hammering parts of Western New York, there were questions at one point whether the Bills would make it to the game. The community pitched in with staffers and neighbors helping dig players and coaches out, get them to the facility, and ultimately on a plane to Detroit.

"Our plow guy couldn't make it, so our neighbor called in a front loader in order to take the snow out and then our normal plow guy did come once," McDermott said of trying to get himself dug out of the snow. "It was pretty cool just talking about, not sure what's going to happen, not sure if we're gonna be able to get out, and get five, six text messages to my wife and myself of neighbors and friends saying, 'Hey, whatever you need, we'll be there to help you.' That's pretty special."

The victory snapped a two-game skid and kept the Bills tied atop the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.

In what's becoming a dome away from home, Buffalo won its second game relocated to Ford Field due to a snowstorm (the other was a 38-3 win over the New York Jets in Week 12, 2014).

The Bills will return to Detroit to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Luckily this trip shouldn't include community organized snow plow escorts.

Related Content

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

news

Tony Pollard paces Cowboys' backfield duo in win with 189 yards: 'We've got to keep that going all year'

Cowboys running back continued to make a statement as the most explosive back in Dallas' backfield, totaling 189 yards and two scores in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion against the Saints. Bryce Perkins has entered the game in relief with the Rams trailing.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE