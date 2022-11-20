Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills have made it to Detroit ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, despite Buffalo still being in the midst of an epic winter snowstorm that has covered the city in multiple feet of powder over the last few days.

The NFL on Thursday moved Sunday's game to Detroit's Ford Field due to the severe storm that continues to hit Western New York. Kickoff remains scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.