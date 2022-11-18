Around the NFL

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

Published: Nov 18, 2022 at 08:26 AM
Kevin Patra

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

The NFL announced Thursday it moved Sunday's game between the Bills and Browns, scheduled to be played in Buffalo, to Detroit's Ford Field due to safety concerns with potentially historic levels of snowfall predicted to hammer Western New York.

The Bills plan to travel to Detroit on Saturday, but coach Sean McDermott said Friday the details are "obviously TBD at this point."

"We want to head out tomorrow as close to the normal time as possible," McDermott told reporters. "However, again, seeing what's happening around us right now, just want to make sure that all the staff and players' families are safe and dug out before we want to try to get out of here, just so everyone's mind is in the right spot, knowing that their families are all safe."

Lake-effect snow is expected to pile up in the Buffalo area through Sunday, with rates of two-to-three inches per hour and "thundersnow" seen in the area, per The Weather Channel. Up to four feet of snow could drop in the Buffalo area.

Due to travel difficulties, the Bills won't have players make their way to the facility for Friday's practice, usually walkthrough-level preparation.

With Sunday's matchup against the Browns moved to Detroit, the Bills will play back-to-back games in the Motor City. Buffalo faces the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. General manager Brandon Beane said the team plans to return to Buffalo following Sunday's game.

