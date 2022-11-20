Around the NFL

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Published: Nov 20, 2022 at 06:59 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was visibly animated on the sideline immediately after his team's game-winning stop against the Colts, forcibly ridding himself of his headset before jumping onto the bench to holler at a pack of Philadelphia fans.

For Sirianni, it was more than just a win that improves the Eagles' record to 9-1 following a disappointing Week 10 defeat, but something much deeper.

"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich," Sirianni told reporters after the 17-16 victory. "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game."

Reich was fired by the Colts on Nov. 7 following a 3-5-1 start to what was his fifth season in Indianapolis. Sirianni served as the Colts' offensive coordinator for the first three seasons of Reich's tenure in Indy, which led to the 41-year-old attaining the head coach job in Philadelphia.

"I spent a lot of time here. One of my children was born here," Sirianni said. "It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened with this organization the last couple weeks, and get the win. A win! Leave Indianapolis. With. A. Win."

The Colts hired Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach following Reich's dismissal. Saturday's Colts debuted with a surprising victory last week, and held a lead against the Eagles up until the final 80 seconds of Sunday's game when Jalen Hurts scooted into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

"You don't want to know what I think about whether he should be here or not, because you guys can probably imagine what I really think," Sirianni said of Reich. "I love him. So I got a little emotional about that."

An emotional win that came under the critical circumstances of a close, tough game may do wonders for the first-place Eagles going forward. Hurts recognized Sirianni's emotions after the game by handing him the game ball, and adding another positive chapter to Philadelphia's 2022 season.

"I know it's special for him," said Hurts. "He spent a lot of time here in Indianapolis. He has a lot of memories here -- great homecoming for him. I'm glad we were able to get the win for him. As he walked off the field, I hear he got a little bit emotional. I guess I didn't help when I tossed him the ball.

"Coach doesn't get enough credit for what he does and what he's been for us. He does a great job. I'm happy he got to get this win."

Related Content

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion against the Saints. Bryce Perkins has entered the game in relief with the Rams trailing.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings

Ezekiel Elliott (knee; questionable) is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears

The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) active vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active and will start on Sunday versus the Panthers after missing his most recent practice with an illness.

news

Injury roundup: Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE