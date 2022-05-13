2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis

: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24

8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24 How to watch: NBC





Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2012, when New England defeated the New York Jets in a game infamously remembered for Mark Sanchez' "butt fumble." This time around, Belichick and the Matthew Judon-led Pats defense will look to stop an all-star Vikings offense keyed by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the latter having quickly emerged as one of the elite wideouts in the game. With the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017, Minnesota rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell will match wits with Belichick to cap the holiday triple dip.