2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The NFL's annual Thanksgiving tripleheader returns for the 2022 regular season and features three playoff squads from a season ago, including a pair of division champions. Here's everything you need to know about this year's three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day:

Who is playing on Thanksgiving?

  • The Buffalo Bills play at the Detroit Lions.
  • The New York Giants play at the Dallas Cowboys.
  • The New England Patriots play at the Minnesota Vikings.

When are the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

Thursday, Nov. 24, which is Week 12 of the 2022 season.

How to watch the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader?

  • Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions on CBS (12:30 p.m. ET)
  • New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys on FOX (4:30 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots-Minnesota Vikings on NBC (8:20 p.m. ET)

What is the NFL's history on Thanksgiving?

The NFL on Thanksgiving is a longstanding tradition led by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys having annual games. This will be the Lions' 83rd Thanksgiving game and the Cowboys' 55th.

Who played on Thanksgiving in 2021?

Last year, the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 16-14; the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 36-33 in overtime; and the Buffalo Bills downed the New Orleans Saints, 31-6.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • Where: Ford Field | Detroit
  • When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24
  • How to watch: CBS


This will be the Lions' 83rd Thanksgiving game, the most in NFL history. Unfortunately for the struggling franchise, Detroit has dropped five in a row in its annual turkey tussle. Meanwhile, the Bills are seeking their second straight victory on Thanksgiving after a 31-6 throttling of the Saints a season ago. With Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills expected to be favorites, the Lions will likely look to their young playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson to help lead an upset.

New York Giants
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
  • Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
  • When: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24
  • How to watch: FOX


The Cowboys' yearly Thanksgiving tilt has been unkind to Dallas in recent seasons, as the team has lost four of its last five. However, the Cowboys have won nine of their last 10 games against the NFC East-rival Giants. Knocking off the superstar-laden Cowboys would make a huge statement for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and a Big Blue squad aiming for a turnaround under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis
  • When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24
  • How to watch: NBC


Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2012, when New England defeated the New York Jets in a game infamously remembered for Mark Sanchez' "butt fumble." This time around, Belichick and the Matthew Judon-led Pats defense will look to stop an all-star Vikings offense keyed by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the latter having quickly emerged as one of the elite wideouts in the game. With the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017, Minnesota rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell will match wits with Belichick to cap the holiday triple dip.

For more information on game tickets for the 2022 NFL season, click here.

