Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears

Kyle Pitts' sophomore season might be finished due to a knee injury suffered Sunday.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, the Falcons tight end is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, which would require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before determining how he will proceed.

Pitts sustained the knee injury early in the third quarter of Atlanta's win over Chicago and was slow to get up from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf before jogging to the sideline. The Falcons initially believed Pitts had suffered an MCL sprain, but Monday's MRI revealed the injury was likely worse than anticipated.

The 2022 season hasn't been kind to Pitts, who has struggled to make the same impact he did as a rookie. After breaking 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season, Pitts has caught just 28 passes for 356 yards in his second campaign while doubling his 2021 touchdown total.

Atlanta's offensive approach hasn't helped the tight end much. With Marcus Mariota at quarterback, the Falcons have actively avoiding passing in multiple games this season, diminishing Pitts' ability to make a difference at times for the 5-6 Falcons.