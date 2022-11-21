Around the NFL

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyle Pitts' sophomore season might be finished due to a knee injury suffered Sunday.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, the Falcons tight end is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, which would require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before determining how he will proceed.

Pitts sustained the knee injury early in the third quarter of Atlanta's win over Chicago and was slow to get up from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf before jogging to the sideline. The Falcons initially believed Pitts had suffered an MCL sprain, but Monday's MRI revealed the injury was likely worse than anticipated.

The 2022 season hasn't been kind to Pitts, who has struggled to make the same impact he did as a rookie. After breaking 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season, Pitts has caught just 28 passes for 356 yards in his second campaign while doubling his 2021 touchdown total.

Atlanta's offensive approach hasn't helped the tight end much. With Marcus Mariota at quarterback, the Falcons have actively avoiding passing in multiple games this season, diminishing Pitts' ability to make a difference at times for the 5-6 Falcons.

A season-ending knee injury isn't an outcome anyone would desire. A second opinion still leaves Pitts with a little hope, but it sounds as if it's more likely he is done for 2022.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, marking another big loss for a depleted receiving corps in New York.

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

After the Bills game, head coach Sean McDermott credited the Buffalo community for the team's win against the Browns in Detroit.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

news

Tony Pollard paces Cowboys' backfield duo in win with 189 yards: 'We've got to keep that going all year'

Cowboys running back continued to make a statement as the most explosive back in Dallas' backfield, totaling 189 yards and two scores in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE