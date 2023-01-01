A look at head coach situations of five teams as 2022 NFL season nears its end

Payton's situation is complicated because he remains under contract with the Saints, who would need to grant permission for the Broncos (or any other team) to speak with Payton, 59, and work out trade compensation. Would Denver have the draft picks to pull it off after the Russell Wilson trade last March? And does Payton believe he could work with Wilson, who is coming off the worst year of his career at age 34 and has a contract that's fully guaranteed for another two seasons? Payton will be selective and won't come cheap.

Harbaugh, 59, said after interviewing with the Vikings last year that he wouldn't consider returning to the NFL again. However, the Broncos are one of multiple teams that have been doing homework on Harbaugh, who was 44-19-1 as the 49ers' head coach from 2011-14, leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game three times and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII. Condoleeza Rice, a member of the Broncos ownership group and search committee, has deep ties to Stanford University, where Harbaugh coached before his first NFL stint. Harbaugh's full focus has been on the Wolverines' championship push; now that it's over after Michigan's loss to TCU, his interest in the NFL, if any, should become apparent quickly.

Quinn, 52, was a candidate for the Broncos' job last year that went to Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 with a 4-11 record in his first season. He's close with Broncos GM George Paton. And like Payton and Harbaugh, Quinn has prior experience and success as a head coach, having led the Falcons to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII during his five-plus seasons in Atlanta. The cultural turnaround on defense that Quinn has led in Dallas is impressive, and owner Jerry Jones surely will do whatever he can to keep Quinn, as he did a year ago.