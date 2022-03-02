Around the NFL

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 11:07 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Arizona Cardinals are committing to Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with their head coach and general manager. The Cardinals later confirmed the news of the extensions.

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

Kingsbury and Keim helped lead the Cardinals to their first playoff berth since the 2015 season.

Around The NFL will have more on this news shortly.

