Steelers place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with torn pectoral, expected to miss six weeks

T.J. Watt's next month will officially be spent off the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced. The edge rusher is likely out for the next six weeks or so as he rehabs his torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Watt suffered the injury in the final minute of regulation in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Steelers were bracing for the worst news regarding Watt's outlook in the 24 hours that followed. By Tuesday, though, Watt's prognosis was more encouraging after seeking a second opinion.

Watt has embarked on a path back to the field that will require rest, recovery and rehabilitation. The injury won't cost him the season, as most feared immediately after he exited the game, which is good news for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have filled Watt's roster spot with linebacker David Anenih, whom they signed from the Titans' practice squad.