Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

While the long-term prognosis of T.J. Watt's pectoral injury remains unclear, the immediate availability of the Steelers' star pass rusher was learned on Tuesday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2. However, the Steelers coach continued to support the positive outlook for Watt's return as the team continues to gather information and weighs a decision on placing the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year on injured reserve.

"Let me say this, we're probably in a lot better place than we were after the game and usually that's the case," Tomlin said. "That's why I don't always say too much after the game even though there might be speculation out there.

"I can definitively say that T.J. won't play this week, but I won't make any commitments beyond that."

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Watt's injury is not believed to require surgery, which clears a path toward Watt rehabilitating himself toward a potential return this season. Rapoport and Pelissero added that Watt is expected to return in six weeks.