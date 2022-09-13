Around the NFL

Steeler OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Published: Sep 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

T.J. Watt's prognosis appears to be improving by the hour.

Watt is still waiting on additional information, but the belief is his pectoral injury suffered Sunday will not require surgery and won't end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

There's optimism Watt could return in "six weeks or so," Rapoport added.

The timeline for Watt means he'll likely land on injured reserve, though the Steelers haven't yet made such a roster move. If he ends up on IR, Watt would be required to miss four games before he was eligible to return, according to amended rules agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May.

The Steelers began Monday fearing the worst for their star edge rusher and his pectoral injury, but the tone shifted as day turned to night. Instead of bracing for confirmation of a torn pectoral, Pittsburgh has reason for optimism thanks to Watt seeking a second opinion and further information on his injury.

Watt suffered the injury in the final minute of regulation in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals. He could be seen grimacing while being walked to the locker room for further examination.

If the second opinion leads Watt toward a path of recovery and rehabilitation instead of season-ending surgery, the Steelers will consider it a major win, even if he's out the next month. It's much better than the alternative.

Related Content

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is doubtful to return to Seattle's opening game versus the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on collapse vs. Saints: 'You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care'

Following another blown fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith once again pushed back about the perception of his team.

news

Tyreek Hill: Mike McDaniel showed 'a lot of cojones' in first win with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is among several Dolphins players that loved Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness that led to a win over the Patriots in the rookie head coach's debut.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE