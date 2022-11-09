2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

Over/under Wins: 6.5

6.5 Make Playoffs: +470

+470 Win Division: +2000

+2000 Win Conference: +4400

+4400 Win Super Bowl: +16000





Computer vision shows that the space Green Bay's offense takes up -- i.e., how much the Packers spread out a defense and create separation -- is far more condensed this season versus the previous three. This is particularly true on first and second down. (I sorted it like that to examine what this looks like when you exclude obvious passing downs.) This helps explain why Aaron Rodgers is throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage so often -- and it helps to contextualize why split-safety coverage shells are now an issue for this passing offense. In 2020 and 2021, Rodgers racked up a 12:5 TD-to-INT ratio and 99.6 passer rating against split-safety shells. This year? Those figures have sunk to a 3:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 77.9 passer rating.





Green Bay Packers' remaining 2022 NFL schedule