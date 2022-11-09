Game Theory

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 05:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

Today, we're taking a midseason look at win projections for all 32 teams for the 2022 season.

As always, let me know if your eye test is picking up on something interesting, or if there's a stat/trend you'd like me to take a deeper look at. You can hit me up on Twitter @CFrelund. As with any great analytics department, the more collaborative this is, the more value we can create.

Related Links

The lines below provided by FanDuel are current as of 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9 unless otherwise noted below.

Wins
14.5
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
NFC EAST CHAMPIONS · 8-0
  • Over/under Wins: 14.5
  • Make Playoffs: N/A
  • Win Division: -390
  • Win Conference: +185
  • Win Super Bowl: +500


My win share model, which is driven by computer vision, forecasts Jalen Hurts to finish the season with league-leading number of a 6.58 games, narrowly edging out Josh Allen's forecasted figure of 6.49.


Philadelphia Eagles' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
12.9
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS · 7-1
  • Over/under Wins: 11.5
  • Make Playoffs: -20000
  • Win Division: -2200
  • Win Conference: +600
  • Win Super Bowl: +1600


Justin Jefferson might not have the most receiving touchdowns in the league this season, but he has a real shot at being the most valuable receiver by win share (which includes the off-ball impact of a wideout, including the ability to command extra defensive attention and inherently free up teammates). The Vikings star finishes in the top five in receiver win share in 88.4 percent of simulations. Meanwhile, according to Next Gen Stats, Jefferson leads the league with 187 receiving yards over expected on passes of 10-plus air yards.


Minnesota Vikings' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
11.9
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
WILD CARD · 6-2
  • Over/under Wins: 11.5
  • Make Playoffs: -3000
  • Win Division: +440
  • Win Conference: +550
  • Win Super Bowl: +1300


The Cowboys pace the NFL with a 35.2 pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats. Of their 103 total pressures, 33 have resulted in a sack, giving Dallas the NFL's highest sack rate by almost two percentage points at 11.3 percent. (The next-closest team, New England, sits at 9.6 percent.)


Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
10.4
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
NFC WEST CHAMPIONS · 4-4
  • Over/under Wins: 9.5
  • Make Playoffs: -380
  • Win Division: -135
  • Win Conference: +500
  • Win Super Bowl: +1200


Just for fun, I ran my model without Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers and got 9.8 wins. I also played around with the Niners' Super Bowl chances with and without CMC. With McCaffrey, San Francisco has the 11th-highest Super Bowl win percentage at 5.3, which is the top mark in the NFC West. Without CMC, the 49ers win in just 3.8 percent of simulations, ranking 19th.


San Francisco 49ers' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
10.1
New York Giants
New York Giants
WILD CARD · 6-2
  • Over/under Wins: 10.5
  • Make Playoffs: -250
  • Win Division: +1300
  • Win Conference: +2400
  • Win Super Bowl: +8000


Saquon Barkley's exceptional bounce-back season has lifted New York's offense in a multitude of ways, including fueling the play-action pass game. QB Daniel Jones boasts sparkling figures off play action: 76.1 completion percentage, 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 114.5 passer rating. Without play-action? Jones' numbers plummet: 59.7 completion percentage, 2:2 TD-to-INT ratio, 75.5 passer rating. Jones is also the only QB with five or more wins and fewer than 60 pass attempts when leading in 2022 (he only has 22 pass attempts when holding a lead this season). This is a smart strategy that first-year coach Brian Daboll has converted into wins.


New York Giants' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
9.9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
WILD CARD · 6-3
  • Over/under Wins: 9.5
  • Make Playoffs: -250
  • Win Division: +150
  • Win Conference: +1700
  • Win Super Bowl: +3400


Only two franchises this season boast three rookies who have impacted team win share by more than a combined two games. One is the Jets, whose rookie class has been celebrated ever since it came together in the 2022 NFL Draft. The other team is the Seahawks -- specifically, the combination of running back Kenneth Walker III and corners Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. It's also notable that Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 73.1 completion percentage and also paces the league with nine deep passing touchdowns (20-plus air yards), per NGS.


Seattle Seahawks' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
8.8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC SOUTH CHAMPIONS · 4-5
  • Over/under Wins: 8.5
  • Make Playoffs: -235
  • Win Division: -210
  • Win Conference: +750
  • Win Super Bowl: +1900


Currently below .500, the Buccaneers haven't exactly played up to expectations in 2022. That said, they still sit atop the NFC South -- sharing the throne with Atlanta at the moment -- and improved health in the defensive backfield should make a difference going forward. Fun fact: Tom Brady is the only qualified passer who's yet to throw an interception against zone coverage this season. The G.O.A.T. actually has just one total pick, which came back in Week 1.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
7.7
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-5
  • Over/under Wins: 7.5
  • Make Playoffs: +215
  • Win Division: +320
  • Win Conference: +6000
  • Win Super Bowl: +14000


The Falcons' main driver of success is their fourth-ranked ground attack, which includes the spry legs of quarterback Marcus Mariota. QB rushing capabilities have impacted games across the NFL more than in any other season in my 20-year historical model, and Mariota ranks in the top seven at the position in carries (60), rushing yards (304) and rushing TDs (3). Also, Cordarrelle Patterson is one of just four players with at least 10 rushing TDs and five receiving TDs since the beginning of 2021.


Atlanta Falcons' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
7.6
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-5
  • Over/under Wins: N/A
  • Make Playoffs: N/A
  • Win Division: +1100
  • Win Conference: +2100
  • Win Super Bowl: +5000


The Rams' offensive line has been a sieve this season. Los Angeles' strategy for keeping pressure at bay clearly isn't working, and it's costing the team games. According to PFF's grading, the Rams' pass blocking is tied for 29th. (My models have them ranking 31st.) Matthew Stafford has been under pressure on 32.8 percent of dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate in the league. (Stafford was pressured on just 22 percent of dropbacks in 2021.)


Los Angeles Rams' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
7.2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-5
  • Over/under Wins: 7.5
  • Make Playoffs: +570
  • Win Division: +31000
  • Win Conference: +11000
  • Win Super Bowl: +28000


The Commanders' defensive front has pressured opposing quarterbacks at the second-highest rate this season: 33.7, per NGS, trailing only Dallas. Washington is also the league's most efficient unit on third down at 51.1 percent.


Washington Commanders' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
6.5
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-6
  • Over/under Wins: 6.5
  • Make Playoffs: +470
  • Win Division: +2000
  • Win Conference: +4400
  • Win Super Bowl: +16000


Computer vision shows that the space Green Bay's offense takes up -- i.e., how much the Packers spread out a defense and create separation -- is far more condensed this season versus the previous three. This is particularly true on first and second down. (I sorted it like that to examine what this looks like when you exclude obvious passing downs.) This helps explain why Aaron Rodgers is throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage so often -- and it helps to contextualize why split-safety coverage shells are now an issue for this passing offense. In 2020 and 2021, Rodgers racked up a 12:5 TD-to-INT ratio and 99.6 passer rating against split-safety shells. This year? Those figures have sunk to a 3:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 77.9 passer rating.


Green Bay Packers' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
6.5
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
3-6
  • Over/under Wins: 6.5
  • Make Playoffs: +460
  • Win Division: +650
  • Win Conference: +4400
  • Win Super Bowl: +13000


I can make a strong case for Chris Olave as Offensive Rookie of the Year. His 43 receptions and 618 yards lead all first-year wideouts. Also, he has four-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards in seven straight games. In the past 15 seasons, only Odell Beckham Jr. has strung together a longer rookie streak of hitting those figures. OBJ had nine straight games back in 2014, when he earned OROY honors.


New Orleans Saints' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
6.4
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-6
  • Over/under Wins: 6.5
  • Make Playoffs: +1550
  • Win Division: +7000
  • Win Conference: +22000
  • Win Super Bowl: +60000


Justin Fields has rushed for at least 45 yards in seven straight games and has 602 total rushing yards so far this season (which ranks 11th among all players). He's averaging 7.7 yards per carry since Week 3 (tops in the NFL, min. 25 carries) and designed QB rushes are working exceptionally well. The only other NFL players since 1950 with 10-plus passing TDs and 600-plus rushing yards through the first nine games of a season: Lamar Jackson (who's done it three times), Michael Vick and Kyler Murray.


Chicago Bears' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
6.3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-6
  • Over/under Wins: 6.5
  • Make Playoffs: +1300
  • Win Division: +4400
  • Win Conference: +10000
  • Win Super Bowl: +18000


Kyler Murray's statistical splits with and without DeAndre Hopkins are pretty dramatic. In Weeks 1 through 6, when Hopkins was suspended, Murray had a 65.1 completion percentage, an 81.8 passer rating and averaged one passing TD per game. Over the past three weeks, Kyler's completing 70.4 of his passes with a 98.7 passer rating, while averaging two passing TDs per game.


Arizona Cardinals' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
5.1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2-6
  • Over/under Wins: 5.5
  • Make Playoffs: +1600
  • Win Division: +5000
  • Win Conference: +22000
  • Win Super Bowl: +60000


Kerby Joseph, a third-round rookie at safety, is a bright spot on a defense with some areas to address this offseason. Stepping in as a starter for the injured Tracy Walker III, Joseph has two forced fumbles, two pressures and two interceptions. PFF grades Joseph as the third-best safety this season among those who have played at least five games -- and the best in coverage.


Detroit Lions' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

Wins
4.8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-7
  • Over/under Wins: 4.5
  • Make Playoffs: +3300
  • Win Division: +3700
  • Win Conference: +55000
  • Win Super Bowl: +100000


In tracking D.J. Moore's routes and his adjustments to where his targets have been, I see a far more precise and reliable receiver than his stat line might suggest. In fact, on all deep routes, his route tracking looks a lot more like a guy who would rank in the top 10 in statistical output with a playoff-level QB. (I made a fake playoff QB who was an amalgamation of the past five seasons of postseason signal-callers to create an average standard.) Need some evidence? Moore hauled in the longest throw in the NGS era when he caught the 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker in Week 8. That toss traveled 67.6 yards of air distance.


Carolina Panthers' remaining 2022 NFL schedule

AFC win total projections | Back to top

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, AFC: Chiefs, Bills on top; Dolphins No. 1 wild-card team

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs finish with the best record in the AFC? Halfway through the 2022 NFL season, Cynthia Frelund provides an analytics-based projection of final win totals for each team in the conference.

news

Will receivers in new situations continue to thrive? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 2

After big-time Week 1 performances, will star WRs with new teams keep dominating defenses? Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund explores a wide receiver trend and provides her favorite player projections for Week 2.

news

2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Are the Ravens set to bounce back from their struggles in 2022? Will the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.

news

2022 NFC win-total projections: Packers, Buccaneers, Rams continue reign; Eagles take East

Will the Eagles knock the Cowboys out of their divisional throne? Who owns the West between the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team.

news

2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense

Which NFL players will make the greatest contributions to their respective teams' success in 2022? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund uses her models to project win share leaders among quarterbacks, non-QB offensive players and defensive players.

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicked off on Sunday, with five players making their first-ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

Is Joe Burrow about to take his game to an even higher level after a magical Super Bowl run? Will Derrick Henry reclaim the rushing crown following an injury-abbreviated season? Can anyone cover Justin Jefferson? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2022 league leaders in the major individual statistics.

news

NFL's most underappreciated players: DK Metcalf, David Montgomery among NFC picks

Cynthia Frelund combs through NFC rosters and uses her context-based models to spotlight one overlooked standout on each team.

news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Hunter Renfrow, Chuck Clark among AFC picks

The Raiders had a busy offseason -- but don't overlook Hunter Renfrow. Cynthia Frelund identifies the most underappreciated player on each AFC team.

news

NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

With most offseason roster reconstruction behind us, which NFL teams boast the most potent attacks? Resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund provides her projection of the top 11 offenses for the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL win total projections, NFC: Bucs, Rams, Packers lead conference; Eagles dethrone Cowboys

Will the Packers repeat as NFC North champs? Which NFC East team forecasts to dethrone the Cowboys? Cynthia Frelund projects 2022 win totals for every NFC team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE