Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

The Chiefs have faced playoff contenders in their last two games, earning victories over the 49ers on the road in Week 7 and the Titans at home on Sunday night. The Chiefs' run game has been lackluster for much of the season, but luckily they have this guy named Mahomes to cover up any offensive deficiencies. Mahomes threw for over 400 yards in both of those victories, but he's also getting it done with his legs. Against the Titans, Mahomes led the Chiefs with 63 rush yards, including a 20-yard scramble to convert on third-and-17 and a 14-yard TD run. He converted the game-tying two-point try, too. There's nothing this guy can't do.