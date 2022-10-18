Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions

It's next man up in Washington with Carson Wentz set to miss roughly 4-to-6 weeks after having surgery Monday on a fractured ring finger. Taylor Heinicke was Wentz's backup through the first six weeks of the season and will be the starter in Week 7 over rookie Sam Howell. That is undoubtedly the right choice for the 2-4 Commanders -- at least right now.





This is Heinicke's third season with the team, and he's familiar with the scheme and supporting cast. In 2020, Heinicke's lone start came on Super Wild Card Weekend against eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, a game in which he gave Tom Brady a run for his money. And in 15 starts (7-8) in 2021, Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards with 20 TDs and 15 INTs. This is the guy the Commanders must attempt to save their season with, and they certainly can still do that. The coaching staff would almost definitely lose the locker room if it were to start a fifth-round rookie this early in the season over a guy who was last year's QB1, especially after Ron Rivera's comments following the team's Week 5 loss. Heinicke is a guy this team can win with. As a veteran with starting experience, he throws with good anticipation and gives his playmakers chances.





I'd give Heinicke the job until it's time to consider whether or not to hand the reins back to a healthy Wentz. If it gets to a point where the season is lost, which might come after the Commanders' Week 14 bye, that's when you look at giving Howell a multi-game audition to prove he's the QB of the future. Because, early on, it looks like Washington is going to come out of this season with a major question at the game's most important position.





Wentz hasn't been the answer in 2022, throwing for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions on 62.1 percent completions while also taking a league-high 23 sacks. The Commanders can cut their losses with Wentz in the offseason without taking on any dead money, while Heinicke is a good backup option at this point in his career. Howell is the biggest question mark, but he'll likely have a chance to show what he's got before the end of the season.