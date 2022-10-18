Around the NFL

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, but will start vs. Dolphins if cleared

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol following the injury he suffered Sunday but isn't expected to be limited in practice this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Tomlin noted that Pickett would start Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins if he's cleared.

"Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol," Tomlin said. "It's my understanding that his work won't be limited in any way in preparation. We will adhere to the protocol and will follow that and let that be our guide in terms of participation. I'll say this, if he's cleared to play, he'll play. He'll play quarterback for us. In the meanwhile, we'll ready ourselves. He'll be a full participant, it's my understanding, tomorrow, and so we'll have him and Mitch [Trubisky] working at the quarterback position."

Pickett was injured in the third quarter of the Steelers' 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trubisky entered and helped guide Pittsburgh to a touchdown and the game-sealing drive after the Bucs pulled within two points.

Tomlin said the decision to stick with Pickett despite the concussion and Trubisky's play Sunday stemmed from a desire to be consistent since making the QB change ahead of Week 5.

"It's really just not a lot to talk about," Tomlin said. "We're not going to blow in the wind. We're going to be somewhat steady. I've been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. We're not going to flip the script now."

Barring a multi-week injury, the Steelers are Pickett's team moving forward. Assuming he's cleared, Sunday in Miami is the first-round pick's first chance to shine in prime time.

