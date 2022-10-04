Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Tomlin added that as a team captain, Trubisky will still go out for the coin toss Sunday against the Bills, the QB's previous team.

The only first-round quarterback in 2022, Tomlin believes Pickett is ready for the moment.

"Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process," he said. "He's older than most rookies and that was obvious to us leading up to the draft process. The things that we valued in him from a draft perspective -- fluid and quick decision-making, pro-like anticipation and things of that nature have proven to be true. That's why we took him when we were given the opportunity to do so. Since we've acquired him he's done nothing but fortify that thought process and make some plays during team development and during the preseason. He's continually gotten better even after the regular season has started. Those of us that are here day to day from a practice standpoint know and understand that and see the progress. It's equally important to see his mature and professional approach to readiness. We're excited for him and about him."

For Pickett, Sunday against Buffalo is a stiff first start against one of the best defenses in the NFL and a D-line that brings pressure in waves. Given the offensive line struggles in Pittsburgh this season, the rookie could be on the run often come Sunday.

"We have no reservations about what Kenny is going to be capable of in terms of our schematics," Tomlin said of the rookie heading into Buffalo. "Obviously, we have a level of concern about the environment we're taking him into, but you have a level of concern about any quarterback that you take into that environment versus that defense in that venue."

The Bills are tied for first in the NFL, allowing 234.5 yards per game, second in yards per play (4.2), and fifth in sacks with 13 despite blitzing a league-low 8.8 percent. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Pittsburgh offense after Week 5 either, with matchups against the Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles on tap.

After resisting a QB change, the Steelers are now full-speed ahead with Pickett under center. Starting 1-3 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1934-1935 (as the Pittsburgh Pirates), the Steelers are searching for the spark it hopes the rookie can provide.