Steelers expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky to begin the second half of Sunday's Week 4 game versus the Jets. The first-round pick completed 10 of 13 attempts for 120 yards and three interceptions in the defeat, but added two rushing touchdowns in his debut.

Pittsburgh goes on the road in Week 5 to face the Buffalo Bills in what will be Pickett's first official start.