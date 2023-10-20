2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Five best backup quarterback situations

I’ve been a fan of Zach Wilson since he came into the league as a promising young gunslinger in 2021. The Jets positioned themselves well by sticking with their former No. 2 overall draft pick as Aaron Rodgers' backup. Four snaps into the season, Rodgers went down, and Wilson was thrust into the spotlight. While he struggled early on, the vibes around Wilson feel different than they did a year ago -- it feels to me like this team can still get back to the postseason, even with Wilson under center in place of Rodgers. It seems all Wilson needed to do to get the rest of the team to rally around him was complete that first touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Wilson received immediate support on the sideline. To the credit of coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, he’s transformed the offense to showcase what Wilson does well. It’s a run-first offense with Breece Hall, but when Wilson does throw the ball, he’s getting it out quickly to his check-down options and hitting his targets on intermediate throws using play-action. He’s doing a good job moving the pocket and making plays with his legs, as well. After a rough three-pick outing against Dallas in Week 2, Wilson has settled down, compiling a passer rating of 80.7 with two TDs, one INT and three fumbles (one lost) over the last four games.





The key to the Jets carrying a 3-3 record into their bye week has, first and foremost, been the defense. There’s no questioning its impact on this team. But Wilson deserves credit for improving week to week and, in turn, appearing to gain trust from his teammates and confidence in himself.