Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?

The backup quarterback has been at the forefront of the 2022 NFL season so far. This includes Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland, Joe Flacco in New York and Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. But perhaps no backup has been as good as Cooper Rush in Dallas.

Stepping in for Dak Prescott, who could return as early as Week 5, Rush has led the Cowboys to two straight wins after throwing for 215 yards -- and delivering a fourth-quarter dime to CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown -- in Monday night's 23-16 victory over the division-rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The win brought Rush's career record as a starter to 3-0 (all with Dallas), making him the first undrafted quarterback to win each of his first three NFL starts and throw for 750-plus yards over those starts since my colleague and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner accomplished the feat in 1999, according to NFL Research.

What Rush has been able to do after being thrust into a QB1 role is pretty incredible, and he deserves a ton of credit for winning over the players in the Cowboys locker room and executing on game day.

So, what does that transition look like? What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?

I know from experience that it's not an easy position to be in. In 2007 with the Carolina Panthers, I started the season as Jake Delhomme's backup but stepped into the starting role in Week 4 with Delhomme nursing an elbow injury that ultimately ended his campaign. How an NFL quarterback approaches a game week depends entirely on whether he's the starter or the backup.

Mondays are generally when coaches and players debrief from Sunday's game and get a head start on the next week's game plan. When becoming the starting quarterback, you've got to be in constant contact with with your offensive coordinator/play-caller and the offensive line coach from the jump. I've had coaches tell me, "It doesn't matter what plays I like; it's what you feel comfortable doing." The only way a backup QB is cozy with the game plan is if he's in close contact with the coaches who put it together.