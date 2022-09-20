Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

To fix their offensive woes, the Bengals must start helping Burrow out by moving the pocket. The easiest way to do that is through play-action, but this is something the Bengals use very little of. Burrow has used play-action on only 13.7 percent of his dropbacks this season, fifth-lowest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. Last year, his play-action rate was 18.7 percent, fourth-lowest league-wide.

It is ironic, given that he was plucked off the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay coaching tree, but Taylor's offense relies on dropback pass scenarios, with three-wide receiver sets used to spread the field. Taylor is constantly looking to push the ball vertically with a trio of talented wideouts (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd).

Burrow was one of the more effective downfield throwers in the NFL last season, ranking in the top two in the league in completion percentage, passing yards per attempt and passer rating on downfield passes. This year, though, Burrow sits in the bottom two in each of those categories. Chase, meanwhile, hasn't been targeted deep once on any of the 102 routes he's run this season, after ranking third in receiving yards on passes of 20-plus air yards in 2021. Considering Burrow is also facing higher sack and pressure percentages in 2022 than he did last season, it seems he isn't able to stay clean long enough for plays to develop.

The performance of the O-line limits the scheme in a way that leaves Burrow a sitting duck when facing elite defenses like those in Dallas and Pittsburgh. Burrow was pressured on 21.4 percent of his dropbacks in Week 2 versus the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys and on 36.7 percent in Week 1 against the Steelers. And anyone wanting to argue Burrow is holding the ball too long should consider his average time-to-throw mark (2.58 seconds) is seventh-quickest in the league this season.

The Bengals have only been competitive this season because guys like Chase are elite. The second-year wideout can win one-on-one against any defender, but most of his highlight-reel plays are contested when in reality he should be schemed wide open like Cooper Kupp. The percentage of targets on which Chase has been considered open this season (36.0) is easily the lowest of the players ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards, per NGS; seven of those players have been open on 40 percent of their targets or more.