Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the sidelines Sunday sans crutches and tossing a pigskin around, conjuring hope that perhaps the season really isn't over for the four-time NFL MVP after a Week 1 Achilles tear.
Following the Jets' dramatic win over the Eagles last Sunday, Saleh called Rodgers a "freakazoid" that he was able to walk around and stand the entire game five weeks removed from the injury.
Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Saleh said he wouldn't close the door on Rodgers returning this season, noting the QB's desire to prove everyone wrong.
"I'm one of those guys searching, like, 'Is he supposed to do this?'" Saleh said. "I've coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I've got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he's doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be.
"I think he's fueled by doubt -- I don't think, I know -- he's fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He's on a mission. There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."
It seems outlandish to consider Rodgers returning so quickly from an injury that takes most a year to recover from fully. However, after an innovative surgery provided hope that he could come back for a potential postseason run, Rodgers now seems out to beat even that projection.
"Your guess is as good as mine," Saleh said when asked if there was really a chance for a Rodgers return. "Like I said, we're leaving that door open for him. Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this. Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet -- even though gambling is illegal for employees -- I would bet on him, not against him."
The double-edged sword for Saleh is that for any Rodgers return to matter, he needs to get enough positive play from Zach Wilson to continue to stack wins. If Wilson leads the Jets to the precipice of the postseason, would Gang Green swap him out for a 39-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury that hasn't played in months (particularly, if the offensive line issues persist)?