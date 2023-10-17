Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

It seems outlandish to consider Rodgers returning so quickly from an injury that takes most a year to recover from fully. However, after an innovative surgery provided hope that he could come back for a potential postseason run, Rodgers now seems out to beat even that projection.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Saleh said when asked if there was really a chance for a Rodgers return. "Like I said, we're leaving that door open for him. Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this. Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet -- even though gambling is illegal for employees -- I would bet on him, not against him."