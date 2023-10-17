Around the NFL

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

Published: Oct 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ was on the sidelines Sunday sans crutches and tossing a pigskin around, conjuring hope that perhaps the season really isn't over for the four-time NFL MVP after a Week 1 Achilles tear.

Following the Jets' dramatic win over the Eagles last Sunday, Saleh called Rodgers a "freakazoid" that he was able to walk around and stand the entire game five weeks removed from the injury.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Saleh said he wouldn't close the door on Rodgers returning this season, noting the QB's desire to prove everyone wrong.

"I'm one of those guys searching, like, 'Is he supposed to do this?'" Saleh said. "I've coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I've got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he's doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be.

"I think he's fueled by doubt -- I don't think, I know -- he's fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He's on a mission. There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."

Related Links

It seems outlandish to consider Rodgers returning so quickly from an injury that takes most a year to recover from fully. However, after an innovative surgery provided hope that he could come back for a potential postseason run, Rodgers now seems out to beat even that projection.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Saleh said when asked if there was really a chance for a Rodgers return. "Like I said, we're leaving that door open for him. Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this. Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet -- even though gambling is illegal for employees -- I would bet on him, not against him."

The double-edged sword for Saleh is that for any Rodgers return to matter, he needs to get enough positive play from Zach Wilson to continue to stack wins. If Wilson leads the Jets to the precipice of the postseason, would Gang Green swap him out for a 39-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury that hasn't played in months (particularly, if the offensive line issues persist)?

Related Content

news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase'

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is taking issue with the poor offensive play in Cincinnati, calling for more production from those not named Ja'Marr Chase. 
news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks on TD vs. Chargers: Trying to show Dak Prescott 'can continue to trust me' 

Scoring a crucial touchdown against the Chargers on Monday night, Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks hopes it shows QB Dak Prescott can continue to trust him in big situations.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert shoulders blame for loss to Cowboys: 'I can play a lot better'

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the field with a chance to earn a fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against Dallas. Instead, he got battered by the Cowboys' pass rush, ultimately throwing the game-sealing interception in the 20-17 loss.
news

Cowboys close book on 49ers loss with 'resilient' victory over Chargers: 'It was a must-win'

After Dallas' worst loss of the season and most embarrassing defeat in a while last Sunday in San Francisco, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Chargers on Monday night

In a memorable back-and-forth prime-time bout, the Dallas Cowboys held off the host Los Angeles Chargers for a 20-17 victory, sealed by a Stephon Gilmore interception. Here are Nick Shook's five takeaways.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay: QB Anthony Richardson will 'probably' have season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to his shoulder injury and could undergo surgery in the coming weeks, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday.
news

Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested hours after win over Cardinals

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning, hours after the team's win over the Cardinals, per Los Angeles County jail records. Kendrick, 23, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. local time and booked at 2:14 a.m.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful for Week 7 vs. Raiders

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a big bullet' with back injury, status unclear for Week 7

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) "dodged a big bullet" regarding internal injuries but his status for Week 7 remains unclear. 
news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

Panthers head coach Frank Reich informed his players Monday that he has handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. 