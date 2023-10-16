Giants QB Tyrod Taylor takes blame for end-of-half blunder in loss to Bills

Veteran quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, playing for the injured Daniel Jones, checked to a ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ run play, which was stuffed. The Giants couldn't get out of the pile quick enough to spike it before the clock ran out.

"Had a play called, it was a run action pass play and ended up alerting it to a run. Didn't get it off," head coach Brian Daboll said tersely after the loss, via the official transcript. "He saw a look based on the play that we had, and he ended up alerting it."

Taylor took the blame for changing a play, adding he thought they could get a spike in before the clock ran out if the run failed.

"Yeah, it was a decision, looking back on it, definitely shouldn't have made," he said. "Alerted to a run, thought I saw a look that was beneficial for us, and it wasn't the right call. That falls on me, as a quarterback, as a leader, as the one that's communicating everything to everyone -- got to be better in that situation."

The missed opportunity cost the Giants at least three points, which would have come in handy on the final drive, trailing by five points. Obviously, the second half would have unfolded differently, but if Big Blue had scored before the half, it's possible they wouldn't have needed a touchdown to win.

On the final possession, Taylor drove New York 48 yards to the 1-yard-line yet again. After another Bills penalty in the end zone led to an untimed down, the QB couldn't connect with ﻿Darren Waller﻿ with a defender draped all over the tight end, and New York fell to 1-5.

In hindsight, it would have been beneficial for Taylor to have flipped the two end-of-half scenarios, alerting to a run on the final play. However, Daboll pointed to previous short-yardage stuffs for sticking with a pass.

"It was some discussion, but we'd been stopped on two third-and-one's," he said. "We'd been stopped on the goal line at the end of the half, so I thought it was a good call by (offensive coordinator) Mike (Kafka)."