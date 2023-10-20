Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 09:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.

Through six games -- including Sunday's loss in Cleveland, which he exited early -- McCaffrey has generated 110 carries and 23 catches, a 22.17 touch-per-game average. Extrapolated over 17 games, CMC's pace would put him at 377 touches for the season.

Shanahan was asked Thursday if McCaffrey's current workload is sustainable.

"I mean, we treat him as our starting running back," the coach responded. "So, I don't really think of how many touches we want to get somebody in a year, that's week-to-week and how the game goes. But he gets a lot more extra because he gets thrown to so much in the passing game. I'm happy with how he's being used. I'm happy with how he's been playing, and we'll see how the rest of the year goes."

Related Links

McCaffrey is no stranger to heavy workloads. During his 1,000/1,000 campaign of 2019, the running back touched the rock 403 times. As Shanahan noted, that a significant portion of CMC's touches come as a receiver helps mitigate some of the wear and tear. The running back has never had 300 carries in a season for his career (high of 287 in 2019).

McCaffrey has played 23 straight regular-season games since the start of the 2022 season after missing 23 games from 2020-21 with the Panthers.

The running back didn't participate in Thursday's practice (the first of the week for the 49ers with a Monday night game against Minnesota), which isn't highly unusual for CMC. Shanahan called the RB "day to day" following an MRI. Whether he practices on Friday will provide a better indication of the RB's availability for Monday night.

Friday marks exactly one year since the 49ers traded for McCaffrey. Shanahan was asked Thursday what the back has meant for San Francisco since the acquisition.

"Just a ton," he responded. "I mean, just how good he has been from what you guys have seen, how dependable he has been, how reliable he has been, how he learns everything, not just the running backs and stuff. So, it's real easy to put a lot on his plate, move him around each week. I think just the example he sets for everybody and the guy is, I mean, he reminds me of just a basic mentality, like a walk-on guy, who's just trying to get people's attention for working so hard. He is one of the most talented guys in the league and was in college coming out and every single play it's like the biggest thing in the world, whether he is getting the ball or not. It's a really great example of how to be as a football player."

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.