NFL QB Index, Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa returns to No. 1; Matthew Stafford enters top five

2023 stats: 6 games | 66.2 pct | 1,542 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 7 INT | 253 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 1 fumble





I will not be joining the gaggle of folks eager to bury Hurts for a three-interception performance, and my reasoning is simple: The first pick was a pass that popped out of the hands of his intended target, and the second came as a result of contact made to his arm while throwing. The worst mistake, though, was costly: An interception thrown late in the fourth quarter that Hurts telegraphed and attempted off his back foot. That's the highlight most folks will see, and they'll wrongly assume his entire performance was like that. But while it wasn't a great day for Hurts, he still did a whole lot of good against a stingy Jets defense, both in terms of extending plays -- including one in which he threw while holding off a defender with his other arm, completing a third-down pass for a first down -- and in dropping passes over defenders into the arms of A.J. Brown. Ultimately, if you're spending your social media hours drilling Hurts for failing to live up to expectations, you're revealing yourself to be in one of two camps: Either you aren't watching his games (and are just checking stats), or your expectations were unfairly astronomical. Get another hobby.