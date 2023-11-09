NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

2023 stats: 8 games | 62.0 pct | 2,270 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 14 pass TD | 1 INT | 78 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles





The marriage between Stroud and the Texans has been nothing but bountiful for upstart Houston. After trailing 20-10 early in the third quarter of Week 9's matchup with the Bucs, Stroud and Co. woke up, putting 29 points on the board with a drive sequence that went touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal (converted by a running back, Dare Ogunbowale, serving as the emergency kicker), punt and touchdown. The last was the most impressive: Stroud and the Texans regained possession with 43 seconds left and trailing by four, and covered 75 yards in six plays and 40 seconds. Stroud dropped a picture-perfect pass on Tank Dell down the left sideline for a gain of 26, then followed that with a brilliant 15-yard touchdown pass to Dell down the seam with six seconds left on the clock to take the lead. He set a rookie record for the most passing yards in a game (470), tossed five touchdowns and almost single-handedly led Houston to the thrilling win with his arm. Stroud seems to be wise beyond his years, not appearing fazed in the slightest by whatever opposing defenses are dialing up. Consider another jaw-dropping moment, on an earlier touchdown pass to Dell: When Stroud pump-faked and threw a flawless ball from a nearly squatted position to his fellow rookie in the back corner of the end zone, I yelped. Stroud is cooking at a level we haven't seen from a rookie in some time, and Texans fans have every reason to believe the best is yet to come, thanks to the signal-caller from Ohio State.