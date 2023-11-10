News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

Published: Nov 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM
Arizona Cardinals
INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray (knee) is officially starting versus the Falcons, per head coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon said earlier in the week that Murray would starting barring any setback.
  • RB James Conner (knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play versus the Falcons, per Gannon.
New England Patriots
OTHER NEWS

  • CB J.C. Jackson, who did not travel with the team to Germany, is expected to return to the team after the bye week, HC Bill Belichick told reports Friday. "I think he'll be available" when the Patriots play the Giants in Week 12, Belichick said. New England traded for Jackson in October.
New York Giants
INJURIES

  • RB Deon Jackson (concussion) is not expected to play versus the Cowboys, per head coach Brian Daboll.
  • OT Evan Neal (ankle) will not play on Sunday, per Daboll.
  • CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck) will not play in Dallas, per Daboll.
New York Jets
INJURIES

  • OT Duane Brown (hip) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • OT Billy Turner, who suffered a broken bone in his hand, is expected to be out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

