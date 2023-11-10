Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

On Thursday, Chase delivered his MRI news and added that he was dealing with a back bruise.

Chase's loss Sunday would be monumental individually, but it will be magnified in combination with wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring) being out. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday he was expected to be out. Charlie Jones is also listed as questionable due to a thumb injury.

Cincinnati rolls into Sunday with four straight wins. During that span, Chase has totaled 35 receptions for 413 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

On the season, Chase's 64 catches, 697 yards and four TD catches are all tops on the Bengals.