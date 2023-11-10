Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Jefferson has missed the last four games while on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Minnesota opened the 21-day window to activate Jefferson this week.

All the reporting surrounding Jefferson this week suggested it was unlikely he'd return to the lineup this Sunday. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that it would be "a little aggressive" to plan on Jefferson playing against the Saints. The wideout himself indicated Thursday that he wouldn't play at “80, 90 percent and have a chance to hurt it again.”