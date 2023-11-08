Around the NFL

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson not expected to travel with team to Germany amid reliability questions

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The J.C. Jackson reunion in New England hasn't gone the way the club hoped. Entering Week 10's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the situation took another negative turn.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany to face the Colts, per sources informed of the situation.

Related Links

Amid questions about his reliability, Jackson will stay behind in a move the club hopes will be a mental reset, according to Rapoport and Garafolo. New England has a bye in Week 11.

As injuries in the secondary mounted in early October, including losing first-round pick Christian Gonzalez for the season, the Pats swung a low-cost trade for Jackson, who was on the outs in Los Angeles. The hope in New England was that the former Pro Bowler might recapture his play-making ways in the comfort of Foxborough. Things haven't worked out that way.

There have been a few positive moments, but the struggles that plagued Jackson in L.A. mostly continued in New England. In five games, Jackson has allowed 16 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns while incurring two penalties and allowing a 103.2 passer rating, per PFF.

Jackson has started three games but saw his play time dwindle over the past two weeks. In Sunday's loss to Washington, Jackson and fellow DB Jack Jones opened the game on the bench, reportedly due to performance issues. Jackson played 53 snaps (68%) for the game, allowing one catch on two targets for 16 yards.

Leaving Jackson home as the club heads to Germany is the latest downturn in the 27-year-old's career since signing a big-money deal with the Chargers in 2022. Jackson struggled mightily in his first season in L.A. before suffering a season-ending injury. This year, he again got off to a rough start before being a healthy scratch in Week 3 and not playing a snap in Week 4. L.A. then cut their losses, shipping him to New England while eating a chunk of his contract.

The Patriots hope two weeks off will salvage the situation with Jackson.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett amid 2023 season: 'I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers'

Browns DE Myles Garrett told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he believes he's entering the prime of his career as he leads Cleveland's defense into one of the top units in the league during the 2023 season.
news

Healthy for first time since Week 1, Lions offensive line ready 'to put on a show'

With Detroit's offensive line nearing full strength, Lions OG Jonah Jackson expressed his excitement for the possibility of the unit playing a string of games together after the team's bye week.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to run like he normally does in return

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray poised to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Drew Petzing suggested there will be no restrictions on the QB's return.
news

Robert Saleh: It's 'lazy' to blame Jets' offensive struggles solely on Zach Wilson

A day after Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh says it's "lazy" to blame the offense's struggle on quarterback Zach Wilson. 
news

Cowboys signing recently reinstated WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams to sign QB Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford; Brett Rypien waived

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Will Levis will be starting QB for rest of 2023 season; Ryan Tannehill to be backup

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Will Levis will be the team's starter for the rest of the 2023 season. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup.
news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on George Pickens' drama: 'It is a pebble in my shoe'

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed George Pickens' frustrations and drama surrounding the wideout. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.