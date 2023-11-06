Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

"I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts," he said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Belichick signed a multiyear contract extension with the Patriots in the offseason and was unlikely to be fired during the campaign. But as the losses have mounted, so have the questions about the coach's future.

We've seen Belichick teams in the past turn things around, but those usually had Tom Brady under center. Things have gone from bad to worse for the Pats in 2023. The offense, expected to take a step forward under coordinator Bill O'Brien, still can't find consistency under quarterback Mac Jones. And the defense, usually a Belichick staple, has begun to show cracks after being decimated by injury -- Sunday, they allowed six plays of 20-plus yards to the Commanders.

Belichick was asked Monday on WEEI Boston if this was the most frustrating season he's had.