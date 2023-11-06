NFL stats and records, Week 9: Texans' C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale pass, kick their way into history

1) C.J. Stroud leads Texans to victory behind record-breaking performance

There is a new single-game NFL record for passing yards by a rookie: 470, set by C.J. Stroud in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft smashed Andrew Luck's rookie record of 433 yards set back in Week 9, 2012 against the Dolphins.

Stroud finished with an eye-popping stat line of 30 completions, 470 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. His fifth touchdown pass came with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, turning a 37-33 deficit into a 39-37 win.

The Texans had three receivers with 100-plus receiving yards and one-plus touchdown, the first time in team history in which Houston had three players top 100 receiving yards in a single game. Stroud's two leading receivers, Noah Brown (153) and Dalton Schultz (130), both set career highs.