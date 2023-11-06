Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round o the 2017 NFL Draft, Dobbs didn't make his first NFL start until Week 17 of the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans. Since then, Dobbs has been traded twice and made 11 starts for three teams.

The most stupendous of all came Sunday.

Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter on Sunday, forcing Dobbs to take the reins.

It was hardly a sensational start, as Dobbs was sacked for a safety on his third play from scrimmage.

Then he was sacked again and fumbled away possession.

However, Dobbs' resolve is most certainly one of his finest attributes, and it showed when he connected with Alexander Mattison for a 2-yard score that cut the Vikings' deficit to 11-10.

"I know it was a little muddy to start but once we got a rhythm, we were able to go down the field and play really good football," Dobbs said.

It was more of the same roller coaster in the second half when Dobbs lost another fumble on the Vikings' opening drive. Then he responded with a field-goal drive.

Dobbs used his legs and arm to tie the game when he scrambled 18 yards for a score late in the third quarter and followed with a two-point conversion connection to Trishton Jackson.

Following a Vikings interception, Dobbs cashed in another field goal drive to put Minnesota ahead early in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter itself might as well have been its own chapter in the growing folk tale of Dobbs.

"He can change the game athletically with his legs and even when I gave him plenty of bad plays today," O'Connell said. "He made it right. That's something quite honestly that we knew bringing him here that was one of the traits. In addition to his leadership, his qualities, smarts and toughness. You have to be a mentally tough guy to go do what he did today."

Atlanta embarked on a march that encompassed 13 plays, 79 yards and just less than seven minutes. It culminated with Tyler Allgeier scoring from 5 yards out and the Falcons taking a 28-24 advantage with only 2:08 to play.

With 75 yards to go and only a little more than two minutes to get there, Dobbs drove the Vikings down the field. He connected with rookie Jordan Addison for a 24-yarder and then somehow converted on fourth-and-7 with a 22-yard run. Two plays later, with 22 ticks on the scoreboard, Dobbs found Brandon Powell for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

It held as the game-winner. On the drive -- the first game-winning drive of his career -- Dobbs was 5 of 8 for 47 yards with a pair of carries for 25 yards.

Said Dobbs: "I'm excited to be here in Minnesota and I'm excited to see what the future holds for us."

The question of what's next for the Vikings suddenly has a far more eager tone.

Beleaguered by Cousins' season-ending injury earlier this week, the Vikings have been uplifted by a journeyman hero.