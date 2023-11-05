NFL+: The Insiders

All options on table for Kirk Cousins in 2024, including re-signing with Vikings

Published: Nov 05, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

When Kirk Cousins was lost for the rest of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles on Oct. 29, it brought not only a crushing reality to the Vikings but also a question: Was this the end of their partnership?

Perhaps not.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this past Wednesday -- three days after Cousins' injury -- that "every option is still available with Kirk." That includes a return to Minnesota to finish what Cousins, head coach Kevin O'Connell and the rest of the organization have started.

Cousins is a free agent after the season, as the two sides agreed for him to play out his most recent extension after earning $30 million this year. Cousins also has a no-trade clause and cannot be franchise-tagged.

All of which led to the assumption -- notably from QB-needy teams -- that Cousins would leave the Vikings after 2023, at which point Minnesota would draft a QB.

The Vikings, who will start rookie Jaren Hall today against the Falcons, could still select a quarterback in the 2024 draft. But that move could be coupled with a Cousins return, sources say.

Related Links

Cousins was having the best season of his career, ranking third in the NFL in passer rating (103.8) and second in passing yards (2,331). He had helped the team out of a 1-4 hole back to 4-4 -- even with Justin Jefferson, whose 21-day practice window can be opened this coming week, on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

O'Connell, in particular, has been outspoken about his quarterback.

"Kirk knows how I feel about him," the coach told reporters this week, "and that'll be something that will hopefully work itself out."

Free agency is in March, and Cousins won't be fully recovered by then, when physicals are usually conducted. Teams, however, should be able to attain enough information on his progress to know if Cousins is on track to return by training camp.

Cousins' surgery was conducted by Vikings doctor Chris Coetzee, who specializes in foot and ankle surgery, giving Minnesota more medical info than other teams. That should give the Vikings confidence to do a deal if that's the desired outcome, and it could also make it easier for a deal to get done around the time of free agency -- when they have exclusive negotiating rights.

No doubt, there will be QB-needy teams interested in one of the NFL's best -- even coming off major surgery. And no doubt, Cousins has earned the right to look around in free agency.

At the very least, a return to Minnesota should be considered a viable solution.

Related Content

news

Team meeting led to changes in Josh McDaniels' demeanor at practice prior to firing as Raiders HC

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the circumstances that led to the shocking firings last week of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.
news

Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels yielded the floor at a team meeting Thursday to players, allowing them to voice their frustrations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis preparing for NFL debut vs. Falcons

In a conversation with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, QB coach Jordan Palmer details the preparation of Will Levis, who is expected to serve as the Titans' primary quarterback today against the Falcons today. 
news

NFL likely won't be safe harbor for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh from potential NCAA discipline

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely would not be able to avoid any potential NCAA suspension 
news

Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero break down which big names -- including Derrick Henry and Montez Sweat -- could be traded ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
news

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spotlights which players could be dealt with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31.
news

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's quicker-than-expected return from a summer knee surgery.
news

Cardinals plan to take their time with QB Kyler Murray; evaluation for the future is key

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details why it's not expected that the Cardinals move quickly to get QB Kyler Murray back to the active roster after opening the 21-day practice window. 
news

Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Colts, plus other updates on notable QB injuries

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo provides injury updates on Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Giants QB Daniel Jones among others.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) ahead of schedule in recovery, could return to practice this week

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, and the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback could return to practice with Miami as soon as this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Patriots coaches have stood by starting QB Mac Jones, supporting him despite his struggles on the field the past two weeks, but that could change with a bad start on Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.