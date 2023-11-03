NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule).
Change has come to Las Vegas, and hopefully change is in store for Davante Adams’ production after the star receiver ranked as the WR46 in October. In Aidan O’Connell's first start, Adams out-targeted Jakobi Meyers 13 to four. I expect the six-time Pro Bowler to be peppered with targets now that Las Vegas has hit the restart button. Plus, with Giants rookie Deonte Banks potentially shadowing the elite route-runner, a ceiling game could be in store against the young cover man who's still finding his way in the NFL. Long story short: Adams will be the fantasy WR1 in Week 9.
Zach Wilson has yet to throw for more than 250 yards in a game this season, while Justin Herbert has crossed that mark four times. When the pair go head-to-head on Monday night, Wilson gets the best of his West Coast counterpart, out-throwing Herbert in a Jets win.
In his career, Dak Prescott has only produced 40-plus completions in a win once -- nearly five full years ago against the Eagles. Time for an encore. Philadelphia is tied with San Francisco for the most completions allowed in 2023, and while Prescott’s volume has been mediocre, that's mostly a side effect of lopsided blowouts. Dallas' air attack has been gaining momentum as its run game falters, and the Eagles’ run defense is stifling. It's a perfect storm. Prescott's 40th completion will be the game-winning touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson.
Ravens safety Geno Stone leads the NFL with five interceptions, having recorded a pick in each of the last three games. And he'll be able to thank a fellow Geno (Smith) for extending his streak this Sunday, when he logs a pick in his fourth consecutive contest.
Dalton Kincaid has come to life of late for Buffalo. The rookie should be a top-three target for the Bills moving forward, but he could see an extra boost in what might be a scorefest this week, as the Bengals have really struggled against tight ends. If that isn’t bold enough for you, Kincaid will become just the third TE this season with 100 yards and a touchdown in a game, joining Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert.
Call it the ultimate squeaky wheel game. Just days after the Raiders make major shakeups, they remember that their best path to success lies in getting the ball to their best playmakers. Expect the football to be headed Davante Adams’ way early and often this week, resulting in a total of 15 targets against the Giants. Whether that’s enough for the Raiders to get a win is a different story.
Kansas City served up a dud in Denver last week. Now in Germany, preparing to face another 6-2 team in the week's marquee matchup, Patrick Mahomes wastes no time getting the offense back on track. The reigning MVP throws five touchdown passes in a game for the first time since Week 1 of last season.
Full NFL Week 9 schedule
Thursday, November 2
Sunday, November 5
- Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network/NFL+)
- Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Commanders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo/NFL+)
Monday, November 6
- Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/NFL+)