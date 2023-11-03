NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Change has come to Las Vegas, and hopefully change is in store for Davante Adams’ production after the star receiver ranked as the WR46 in October. In Aidan O’Connell's first start, Adams out-targeted Jakobi Meyers 13 to four. I expect the six-time Pro Bowler to be peppered with targets now that Las Vegas has hit the restart button. Plus, with Giants rookie Deonte Banks potentially shadowing the elite route-runner, a ceiling game could be in store against the young cover man who's still finding his way in the NFL. Long story short: Adams will be the fantasy WR1 in Week 9.