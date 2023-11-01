Kevin O'Connell hopes Kirk Cousins will return to Vikings in 2024: He 'knows how I feel about him'

Cousins was having a sensational season despite Justin Jefferson missing some action. In eight games, the QB led the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and was tops in completions (216) and attempts (311). His 69.5 completion percentage ranks fifth among QBs, and his 2,331 yards second behind Tua Tagovailoa. There were a few blips on the radar, but on the whole, Cousins' second season under O'Connell was shaping up to be a career year.

Alas, the injury sideswipes the final nine games. The question is whether general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah saw enough promise to try to keep Cousins around for the long haul or if he'll seek out other options.

In the interim, the Vikings swung a deal for Joshua Dobbs ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, bringing in a veteran QB with starting experience who's learned offenses on short notice in the past. It's a move to keep the 4-4 Vikings afloat in 2023 -- nothing that will change the calculus of the decision on Cousins' future.

"We talked about different things and had great dialogue internally," O'Connell said, "and just wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves the opportunity to really go in a lot of directions with the position, including [the fact that] Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again. I know he's going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him and that will be something that hopefully works itself out.