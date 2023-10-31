2023 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks: Yes, that's correct, both teams win here. Just hours after the gut-punch loss to the New York Jets, the Giants accepted the bitter reality that, at 2-6, this season is essentially over, and traded Leonard Williams to the surging Seattle Seahawks. Here's the added wrinkle: The Giants are paying most of the more than $9 million salary due to Williams this season to get better compensation -- in this case, it's a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025. Not bad considering the Giants acquired him from the Jets in 2019 for a third- and fifth-rounder, and Williams, who is in the final year of his contract, was unlikely to return in 2024. Given where things are for the Giants, this move allows them to continue their rebuild next offseason.

After Sunday’s win over the Browns, the Seahawks are 5-2, and with the 49ers on a three-game losing streak, the Seahawks have jumped into first place in the NFC West. This is the second move in recent days to beef up the defensive front, following the signing of free agent Frank Clark last week to join the Seahawks own emerging linebacker Boye Mafe.

Chicago Bears: I'm not joining the chorus criticizing their trade for the Commanders' defensive lineman Montez Sweat. Draft picks are currency with an unknowable payoff. Might the second-rounder that the Bears gave up for Sweat -- whose contract expires at the end of the season -- turn into an All-Pro? Sure. It could also turn into a bust. Sweat is definitely not a bust -- he has 6.5 sacks this season, which is more than half of the Bears have total -- and now the Bears can work to sign him to a long-term deal. The idea here is to acquire talent and the Bears need it on their defense, which has among the worst pass rushes in the league. The Bears are likely to have two very high picks in the first round, and are expected to have about $100 million in cap space, and they will have to make a decision about the future at quarterback, but for now they are building up their defense around whoever that will be. Could the Bears have waited to sign Sweat in free agency? Yes. They might not have landed him and the price might have been a lot higher than they will have to pay if they can get an extension done soon. Another win: The Bears held on to cornerback Jaylon Johnson after giving him permission to seek a trade earlier this week.