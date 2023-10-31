2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots holding highest pick in Bill Belichick era

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 1-6 (.593)

Panthers' Week 9 opponent: vs. Colts

Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, Edge, WR, TE





I expect the Bears’ much-maligned offensive line to undergo a transformation after the season. They've given up 28 sacks, third most in the league. Selecting an elite left tackle early in the draft to pair with last year's 10th overall pick, right tackle Darnell Wright, would make plenty of sense.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.