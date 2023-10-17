Analysis

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears holding top two picks thanks to trade

Published: Oct 16, 2023
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS


Panthers' record: 0-6 (.600 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 7 opponent: Bye

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, Edge, DT, TE


DJ Moore has played well, but ill-fated trade acquisition Chase Claypool was sent to Miami and Darnell Mooney is scheduled to be a free agent. Justin Fields' ability to prove himself as a playoff-caliber quarterback depends on the team improving the overall talent on offense.  


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.

Pick
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
1-5 · .471 (strength of schedule)

Week 7 opponent: vs. Raiders


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
1-5 · .528

Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, Edge, OG

Week 7 opponent: at Seahawks


It seems safe to say head coach Jonathan Gannon, formerly the Eagles’ DC, will be looking to continue to build the defensive front he envisions for the Cardinals in 2024. The process began earlier this year when the team drafted edge rusher BJ Ojulari and defensive lineman Dante Stills.

Pick
4
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
1-5 · .556

Biggest needs: DT, Edge, CB, S, C

Week 7 opponent: vs. Packers


The Broncos need more depth behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper to pressure quarterbacks after recently parting with Frank Clark (released) and Randy Gregory (traded).

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
1-5 · .629

Biggest needs: RB, WR, Edge, S, OG

Week 7 opponent: vs. Commanders


Unless the Giants turns things around quickly, there will be some serious questions to be answered after the season, one of the largest being whether Saquon Barkley returns. He’s playing on a one-year deal in 2023.

Pick
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
1-5 · .639

Biggest needs: QB, OT, TE, WR, RB

Week 7 opponent: vs. Bills


The Patriots are averaging just 12 points per game, second fewest in the league. Upgrades are needed everywhere on offense, starting at quarterback with Mac Jones seemingly regressing in Year 3.

Pick
7
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2-4 · .471

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, CB, RB

Week 7 opponent: vs. 49ers


With Kirk Cousins' contract due to expire after this season, the Vikings could be in the quarterback market in 2024. I liked the selection of Jaren Hall in the fifth round this year, but it won’t surprise me if one of the top quarterback prospects in the ’24 class is wearing purple next season. 

Pick
8
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2-4 · .529

Biggest needs: DT, WR, RB, OT, Edge

Week 7 opponent: Bye


Derrick Henry is still one of the top backs in the league when healthy, but he will turn 30 in January and is scheduled to reach free agency in the offseason. Tyjae Spears might need a new running mate in 2024.

Pick
9
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2-3 · .500

Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, Edge, CB

Week 7 opponent: at Broncos


Jordan Love needs a more cohesive offensive line to help him succeed. David Bakhtiari's knee issues are well-documented and the rest of the line has struggled at times. An overhaul around Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom seems like a legitimate possibility.

Pick
10
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2-3 · .533

Biggest needs: RB, C, CB, DT, WR

Week 7 opponent: at Chiefs


Austin Ekeler and the Chargers revised his deal for this year, but now he and backup Joshua Kelley are scheduled to hit the open market in 2024.

Pick
11
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
3-3 · .324

Biggest needs: OT, WR, LB, OG, CB

Week 7 opponent: vs. Jaguars


The offensive line figures to be a priority for the Saints in the offseason. Trevor Penning was recently demoted from the starting lineup, and a few veteran O-linemen could depart in free agency after the season.

Pick
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
3-3 · .394

Biggest needs: OT, C, RB, CB, DT

Week 7 opponent: at Bears


The Raiders need more help on the offensive line, with Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten headed for free agency and little depth behind them.

Pick
13
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
3-3 · .417

Biggest needs: Edge, OT, LB, IOL, TE

Week 7 opponent: at Giants


Former first-round picks Montez Sweat and Chase Young might test the open market next March. The team did not exercise the fifth-year option on Young’s rookie contract after two injury-plagued seasons, but he has earned three sacks in his first five games this year.

Pick
14
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
3-3 · .471

Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, IOL

Week 7 opponent: Bye


Ja'Marr Chase was a one-man show with 15 catches for 192 yards and three scores two weeks ago against the Cardinals. He and rookie Andrei Iosivas might be the only holdovers at the position next season with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in a walk year.

Pick
15
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-3 · .486

Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR, Edge, LB

Week 7 opponent: at Buccaneers


Desmond Ridder continues to be up and down in his first season as the full-time QB1. With the skill-position talent the team has drafted over the past three seasons, GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith shouldn’t hesitate to pick up another passer to battle the 2022 third-round pick in training camp next summer.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
3-3 · .556

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR

Week 7 opponent: Bye


Let's assume for now the Jets do not draft a quarterback early in next year's draft. Revamping the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson will be key, as the team did not exercise the fifth-year option on tackle Mekhi Becton and could also lose center Connor McGovern in free agency.

Pick
17
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-3 · .556

Biggest needs: WR, DT, CB, S, Edge

Week 7 opponent: vs. Browns


Michael Pittman Jr. is scheduled to head into free agency next spring, and Anthony Richardson is going to need receivers he can count on whenever he returns from his shoulder injury. Josh Downs was a solid third-round selection this year, but the Colts should look to improve their outside playmakers to take advantage of the talented quarterback's strong arm.

Pick
18
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Texans' record: 3-3 (.571)

Texans' Week 7 opponent: Bye


See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-3 · .571

Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, DT, S

Week 7 opponent: vs. Steelers


Left tackle is a problem spot on the Rams' offensive line, with current starter Alaric Jackson projecting as more of a swing tackle. Protecting Matthew Stafford should be the team's top priority this offseason.

Pick
PL
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
3-2 · .400

Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, WR, DT

Week 7 opponent: vs. Cardinals


Seattle brought back Bobby Wagner for a reprise but he and his fellow contributors on the second level, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush, are not under contract for 2024. I expect there to be value at the position in the second or third round for the Seahawks, even if Wagner returns on another one-year deal.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-2 · .533

Biggest needs: QB, IOL, WR, LB, S

Week 7 opponent: vs. Falcons


Baker Mayfield is getting a chance to show he can consistently perform when called upon. If he plays well, other teams might be knocking on his door come free agency. If he doesn't, the Bucs might select another passer to compete with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask

Pick
PL
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 3-2 (.586)

Browns' Week 7 opponent: at Colts

Texans' biggest needs: CB, DT, Edge, TE, OT


Head coach DeMeco Ryans began the rebuild of the Texans' defense this year, and it will continue in 2024 as Jonathan Greenard, Steven Nelson and Denzel Perryman are among the players that might find different homes in free agency.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
PL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-2 · .621

Biggest needs: CB, IOL, WR, OT, DT

Week 7 opponent: at Rams


Kenny Pickett and George Pickens are beginning to form a beautiful rapport, but more depth is needed outside at receiver to ensure the offense runs smoothly.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
4-2 · .371

Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, CB, DT

Week 7 opponent: Bye


Tyron Smith is an impending free agent who turns 33 in December and hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2015. Unless he and Cowboys agree to a new contract, picking a new left tackle and keeping former first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard seems like the right move.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
4-2 · .500

Biggest needs: RB, CB, WR, DT, OG

Week 7 opponent: vs. Lions


J.K. Dobbins' unfortunate streak of injuries continues, as he's out for the season with a torn Achilles. He’s due to become a free agent this offseason, as is Gus Edwards. A Day 2 pick at the position seems like a possibility.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
4-2 · .528

Biggest needs: S, DT, CB, Edge, WR

Week 7 opponent: at Patriots


The front four includes several players heading into free agency, including Jordan Phillips and Leonard Floyd. The Bills aren't afraid to pick linemen early and often, so I would expect to see multiple acquisitions this offseason.

Pick
PL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-2 · .583

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, OG, DT

Week 7 opponent: at Saints


The need at receiver hinges on whether Calvin Ridley departs in free agency or stays with the team. If he exits, the Jaguars will have to find a new pass-catcher to complement Zay Jones and Christian Kirk.

Pick
PL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
5-1 · .257

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, S, WR

Week 7 opponent: at Eagles


Miami's offensive line has played better this year as the team scores seemingly at will, but the club didn't pick up Austin Jackson's fifth-year option. Also, Kendall Lamm, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Hunt and Connor Williams are set to become free agents after the season.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
5-1 · .429

Biggest needs: RB, Edge, LB, WR, IOL

Week 7 opponent: vs. Dolphins


There could be a Kelce-Swift breakup after the season if center Jason retires after 13 seasons and running back D'Andre gets a big payday as a free agent. If Cam Jurgens steps in for Kelce, the team would be in the market for a potential starting guard.

Pick
PL
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-1 · .441

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, CB, TE, Edge

Week 7 opponent: at Vikings


The 49ers have a strong roster but could use upgrades along the offensive line, with left tackle the notable exception for as long as All-Pro Trent Williams is manning that spot.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
5-1 · .444

Biggest needs: DT, OT, CB, Edge, WR

Week 7 opponent: vs. Chargers


The Chiefs and Chris Jones kicked the can down the road with a one-year agreement earlier this season, but re-signing Jones should be a priority. Derrick Nnadi is also a scheduled to become a free agent, so the team will likely be addressing the DT position in the draft.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
5-1 · .485

Biggest needs: OG, WR, CB, DT, Edge

Week 7 opponent: at Ravens


Starting guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are impending free agents, so the interior of the line could be a priority. The Lions' success is based on a power running game and Jared Goff staying upright, so superior interior line play is very important.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
0-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS


Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, CB, IOL

Week 7 opponent: Bye


The Panthers need upgrades everywhere. But it's tough to overlook the upcoming free agent list at edge rusher: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes and Justin Houston. Even if Carolina uses the franchise tag on Burns, more difference-makers must be acquired.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
3-2

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: S, Edge, DT, WR, OT

Week 7 opponent: at Colts


Safety could be a priority for Cleveland in the offseason with Grant Delpit playing well in a contract year and Rodney McLeod Jr. ticketed for free agency, too.

