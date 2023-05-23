Chargers, RB Austin Ekeler agree to revised contract with $1.75 million in added incentives

Ekeler was set to make $6.25 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. That figure is well below the RB's worth after he generated 1,500-plus scrimmage yards each of the past two seasons and earned 38 total touchdowns.

With extension talks not gaining steam, Ekeler requested a trade earlier this spring. While the Chargers did not intend to ship out the star running back, they permitted his reps to see what was available. The saturated RB market led him right back to L.A.

The incentive additions are a decent compromise -- though it puts the onus on the RB to stay healthy. If Ekeler continues to perform to his proven level, he'll add some cash. If L.A. gets the same production and earns another playoff bid, they'll find it money well spent.