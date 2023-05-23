Chargers, RB Austin Ekeler agree to revised contract with $1.75 million in added incentives

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he expects running back Austin Ekeler to attend mandatory minicamp in June. The RB will have a reworked contract in his bag when he shows up.
The Chargers and Ekeler agreed to a revised contract that adds $1.75 million in reachable incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the deal.
Ekeler was set to make $6.25 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. That figure is well below the RB's worth after he generated 1,500-plus scrimmage yards each of the past two seasons and earned 38 total touchdowns.
With extension talks not gaining steam, Ekeler requested a trade earlier this spring. While the Chargers did not intend to ship out the star running back, they permitted his reps to see what was available. The saturated RB market led him right back to L.A.
The incentive additions are a decent compromise -- though it puts the onus on the RB to stay healthy. If Ekeler continues to perform to his proven level, he'll add some cash. If L.A. gets the same production and earns another playoff bid, they'll find it money well spent.
The revised deal will keep the dual-threat force in L.A. for 2023. After that, the Chargers could utilize the franchise tag in 2024 or let Ekeler hit free agency and see if the back can get that next lucrative contract he's been seeking.