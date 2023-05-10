Chargers GM Tom Telesco says 'nothing's changed' with Austin Ekeler: Still 'no interest of trading him'

Telesco shared a story about his time as a scout with the Indianapolis Colts and how he viewed himself as underpaid at the time, but in hindsight, understands the dynamics of the situation.

"I talked about this, I think it was last week with my former boss Bill Polian," Telesco said. "As a GM, you have to deal with a lot of people's salaries, and it's a challenge and it's not just players. As a GM, you're dealing with players and coaches and scouts and front office executives and support staff. There is definitely a point in everyone's career that you feel like, you're not being compensated appropriately and obviously, that is not just football. That could be any business.

"But when I was talking with Bill, and I know he didn't remember this story when he was the GM of the Colts and I was there. It was probably my second year with the Colts, my fifth year in the NFL, and I go into his office because my contract was up. He slides a piece of paper in front of me, I look at it and the number was a lot lower than I had expected, and my heart just dropped. I just felt even as a young guy, I just felt like I was kinda showing more value than I was being paid. It bothered me initially, but then the way it was then, and I was a young guy, you just put your head down and get back to work.

"But the perspective I have now in this chair that I didn't have then that Bill had is that there's just so many factors that go into someone's salary that it is not always a reflection of how they feel about you as a person. I didn't get that then. I get it now."

So Telesco has been in Ekeler's chair, with a contract offer not up to snuff but little recourse other than to play it out. While not a surprise, that the GM admits to understanding the feelings, yet isn't persuaded to change his stance, highlights the entrenched nature of Ekeler's situation.