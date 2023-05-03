Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Hurts, Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Asked Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio about how those recent deals affected his negotiations with Herbert's reps, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco suggested not much.

"Any time there is a contract signed at that position it's going to come up in conversation," Telesco said. "I wouldn't say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint -- I wouldn't say that at all. But like anything else, there'll be contracts that'll be talked about, and we'll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. But in the end, we'll get to a compromise at some point. Something that works for everybody."

Generally, new long-term deals for quarterbacks come later in the summer, before training camps kick off. The timing aligns with the soft deadline before the QB begins the hefty work to prepare for the season (i.e., injury risk comes into play).

Telesco said he doesn't have a timetable to get a deal done with Herbert but isn't fretting a deadline.

"I don't know when it will get done," he said. "I don't really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you. But we'll get there."