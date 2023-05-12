Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (knee) hopes to be '100 percent' by start of season

Last season, Los Angeles made its first playoff appearance since 2018. With Jackson hoping to be back on the field soon, the former Pro Bowl cornerback takes last year as a lesson from the game.

"It's a year we can learn from. Making the playoffs is big," Jackson said. "I feel like we fell short, but we can improve that this year. That's the fun part about football. Each year you have a chance to prove that you can be better than the year before. That's the fun part, getting together this year and bond with your teammates trying to compete and win a championship."

A key part of the Chargers' success in 2022 came from the offense. The team ranked third in the league in passing due to quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has seen other quarterbacks get paid this offseason. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a lucrative extension, and Lamar Jackson inked a record-setting deal just before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Other signal-callers in line for an extension are Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, who were drafted in the 2020 first round like Herbert.

While Herbert made his first Pro Bowl, running back Austin Ekeler is also looking for a better payday. This past week, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the team still has "no interest in trading" Ekeler.

Jackson knows Herbert and Ekeler play a big part in the Chargers' offense and hopes they figure out their situations before Week 1.

"We need those guys. Those guys are a big piece of this franchise," Jackson said. "I hope they get a deal done. Hopefully, they make something happen. We definitely need those guys since those are big pieces of this L.A. offense."