Chargers CB J.C. Jackson suffered dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 08:23 PM
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport added Jackson will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the extent of the knee damage he suffered during the dislocation.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game that Jackson suffered a "significant injury."

Jackson's knee injury came late in the second quarter of Sunday while he tried to defend Geno Smith's 23-yard touchdown pass to wideout Marquise Goodwin. The 26-year-old immediately clutched his right knee after what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

Chargers teammates huddled around Jackson on bended knee as he was attended to by trainers. Jackson was eventually carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg and a towel draped over his head. The team quickly ruled Jackson out of the game following his exit.

Sunday marked Jackson's return to the starting lineup after he was benched in the second half of last Monday night's win over the Denver Broncos. The occasion added to what has been a marred tenure so far in L.A. for Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers back in March.

Jackson underwent ankle surgery just two weeks ahead of the 2022 season and missed two of the team's first three games as a result. In five games played this year, Jackson has tallied 15 tackles, two passes defensed and zero interceptions.

The Chargers brought in Jackson with the hope he could bring his play-making capabilities. Jackson's 25 interceptions are the most in the NFL since he came into New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018. No player in league history had recorded more INTs than Jackson in the first four years of a career.

Rookie cornerbacks Deane Leonard and Ja'Sir Taylor and veteran Michael Davis will need to step up in Jackson's absence on the depth chart while Asante Samuel Jr. and Bryce Callahan lead the unit.

The Chargers will go forward needing to deal with its second major injury on defense with Joey Bosa (groin) out after undergoing surgery last month.

