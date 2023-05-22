Chargers HC Brandon Staley expects RB Austin Ekeler to be at mandatory minicamp in June

Amid the standstill that has followed his trade request, Ekeler made it known he has a solid relationship with the Chargers, but he wants a contract that he feels matches his production.

The six-year back has been a touchdown machine over the past two seasons, racking up 20 and 18 total TDs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He's also had north of 1,500 scrimmage yards in each of the last two campaigns. However, on his current deal, which is entering its final season, his $6.12 million average annual salary is 13th among backs.

Early in April, Ekeler conveyed that he'd come to the realization that he'd likely need to play one more season with the Bolts before betting on himself in free agency.

The Chargers didn't add to their RB room in the 2023 NFL Draft and currently house Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree III in their backfield.