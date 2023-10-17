Colts owner Jim Irsay: QB Anthony Richardson will 'probably' have season-ending shoulder surgery

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier on Monday that the team was still gathering information and "working through the process," emphasizing that the 21-year-old's long-term health was their priority.

"We want to do what's best for him and this organization, you know, moving forward," Steichen said. "As we said, we'll make the decision when the time's right, and we're still evaluating that process."

Irsay's statement on the injury status was a much more decisive assertion than his head coach was willing to give, but there has still been no official word on Richardson's availability for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Before the injury, Richardson had started four games -- missing Week 3 with a concussion -- and led Indy to a 2-2 record. If his season ends here, his final stat line will be 577 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and an interception, along with 136 yards and four TDs rushing.