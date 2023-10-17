Around the NFL

Colts owner Jim Irsay: QB Anthony Richardson will 'probably' have season-ending shoulder surgery

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 09:55 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to his shoulder injury and could undergo surgery in the coming weeks, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday.

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."

Richardson injured his right throwing shoulder during the Colts' Week 5 game versus the Titans and was later diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, considered a serious and significant injury. Though there was thought that Richardson could rehab and return from the injury after a stint on injured reserve, it later became apparent that a longer recovery might be necessary, including the possibility that Richardson would need surgery that would keep him out until next season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Richardson and the Colts were exploring their options and had sought multiple professional opinions in their discussions of what approach to take to recovery, with Rapoport adding that Richardson was strongly considering having the season-ending surgery. While it would mean his rookie campaign would end after just four games, it would ensure that his shoulder would be able to fully heal in the long term.

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier on Monday that the team was still gathering information and "working through the process," emphasizing that the 21-year-old's long-term health was their priority.

"We want to do what's best for him and this organization, you know, moving forward," Steichen said. "As we said, we'll make the decision when the time's right, and we're still evaluating that process."

Irsay's statement on the injury status was a much more decisive assertion than his head coach was willing to give, but there has still been no official word on Richardson's availability for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Before the injury, Richardson had started four games -- missing Week 3 with a concussion -- and led Indy to a 2-2 record. If his season ends here, his final stat line will be 577 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and an interception, along with 136 yards and four TDs rushing.

Indy's backup quarterback is Gardner Minshew, who has now seen extended action in four games and two starts this season, including the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jaguars, due to injuries to Richardson. Over his four appearances, he is 90-of-138 passing for 882 yards, three TDs and three INTs.

news

Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested hours after win over Cardinals

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning, hours after the team's win over the Cardinals, per Los Angeles County jail records. Kendrick, 23, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. local time and booked at 2:14 a.m.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful for Week 7 vs. Raiders

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a big bullet' with back injury, status unclear for Week 7

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) "dodged a big bullet" regarding internal injuries but his status for Week 7 remains unclear. 
news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

Panthers head coach Frank Reich informed his players Monday that he has handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) believed to have avoided major injury; considered day to day

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is believed to have avoided a major knee injury, but will undergo an MRI and is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith following loss: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'

Losers of three of their last four, the Falcons have been plagued by nine turnovers in that span. Said head coach Arthur Smith: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor takes blame for end-of-half blunder in loss to Bills

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor shouldered the blame for a botched sequence at the end of the first half that had New York poised to score and instead came away empty in Sunday night's loss to Buffalo.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield puts loss to Lions on himself, offense: 'We have to be better'

On a day when the Tampa Bay wore its Creamsicle throwback uniforms, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield wore the loss after a six-point offensive effort against the Detroit Lions.
news

Browns' defense shows why it's 'best in the world' in win over 49ers

The Cleveland Browns gave up one long touchdown drive to open the game against the San Francisco 49ers, then essentially slammed the door shut en route to a 19-17 victory. "We say it all the time. We're the best in the world," corner Greg Newsome II said of the Browns defense. 