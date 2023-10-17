Colts owner Jim Irsay: QB Anthony Richardson will 'probably' have season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to his shoulder injury and could undergo surgery in the coming weeks, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday.
"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."
Richardson injured his right throwing shoulder during the Colts' Week 5 game versus the Titans and was later diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, considered a serious and significant injury. Though there was thought that Richardson could rehab and return from the injury after a stint on injured reserve, it later became apparent that a longer recovery might be necessary, including the possibility that Richardson would need surgery that would keep him out until next season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Richardson and the Colts were exploring their options and had sought multiple professional opinions in their discussions of what approach to take to recovery, with Rapoport adding that Richardson was strongly considering having the season-ending surgery. While it would mean his rookie campaign would end after just four games, it would ensure that his shoulder would be able to fully heal in the long term.
Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier on Monday that the team was still gathering information and "working through the process," emphasizing that the 21-year-old's long-term health was their priority.
"We want to do what's best for him and this organization, you know, moving forward," Steichen said. "As we said, we'll make the decision when the time's right, and we're still evaluating that process."
Irsay's statement on the injury status was a much more decisive assertion than his head coach was willing to give, but there has still been no official word on Richardson's availability for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Before the injury, Richardson had started four games -- missing Week 3 with a concussion -- and led Indy to a 2-2 record. If his season ends here, his final stat line will be 577 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and an interception, along with 136 yards and four TDs rushing.
Indy's backup quarterback is Gardner Minshew, who has now seen extended action in four games and two starts this season, including the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jaguars, due to injuries to Richardson. Over his four appearances, he is 90-of-138 passing for 882 yards, three TDs and three INTs.