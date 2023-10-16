2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: QB Sam Howell, WR Rashee Rice among top targets

GUYS TO 'STACHE: Take a deep breath. We have a LOT to get to here ... Kendrick Bourne enjoyed a superb day (19.3 fantasy points) after failing to do so since Week 1. And while the Patriots lost, their offense looked as functional as it has since that season opener -- maybe they'll make a connection and start featuring Bourne more often. I might just start calling this section "Curtis Samuel to 'stache" at this point. While Samuel wasn't heavily utilized in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Falcons, he did catch all four of the targets he got to total 42 yards and a touchdown. It feels a bit presumptuous to call Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 8.8 fantasy points in Week 6 a "breakout," but it was the best game of his fledgling career. Many of us expected more from the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- maybe his season-high 37 routes, four catches and 48 yards are a sign of things to come. While Tee Higgins returned to action in Week 6, he played third fiddle behind Tyler Boyd, who caught all seven of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. That said, the Bengals are on a bye this week and get the Niners in Week 8, by which time Boyd will likely be back to the No. 3 spot. Still not a bad 'stache in deep leagues. In the off chance that Jerry Jeudy is traded in the coming weeks, feel free to 'stache Marvin Mims Jr. where you can. He is good (and just needs a chance).