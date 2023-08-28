RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Now, Barkley isn't sweating the situation.

"Once I made the decision I was going to show up and I was going to be there and do my job, you got to put all that aside,'' Barkley said. "Got to be mature about it.''

Added Barkley: "We made a decision; you got to put it to the side; you got a job to take care of. I'm here, and I'm ready for the season.''

It marked the first time Barkley had spoken publicly since July 27 -- the second day of training camp -- because he wanted to avoid persistent questions about his future.

"I just felt the questions would continue to be about the tag or the money situation,'' Barkley said. "It's in the past. I can't control that. I know I came out and tweeted, 'It is what it is,' and that's what I truly felt at the moment.''